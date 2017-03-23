MSNBC Live 03/23/17

CBC member describes meeting with Trump

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., who is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus describes the CBC's meeting with President Trump, where they told him his campaign remarks did not advance the relationship of the African American community with him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

