AM Joy 01/14/17

CBC head makes case against Jeff Sessions

Rep. Cedric Richmond joins AM JOY on why he called being scheduled at the end of Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing, with Rep. John Lewis and Sen. Corey Booker, being forced to ‘sit at the back of the bus.’ Joy Reid and her panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
17 hours 50 min ago
Some members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
6 hours 33 min ago
Obama remembers 'biggest disappointment' as president
Trump: The FBI was "very nice" to Clinton
20 hours 1 min ago
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
18 hours 3 min ago
Obama's speechwriters share favorite moments
Flynn spoke to Russian amb. on day of U.S. retaliation
Democrats furious at FBI Director James Comey
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race
Blumenthal: Americans deserve more info from briefings

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL