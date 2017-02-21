MSNBC Live 02/21/17

Cardenas: Trump's immigration plan is 'a mass deportation'

Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., says that the Trump administration's immigration plan is "a mass deportation," and that Trump is driving down the economy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Jeffries: CBC won't 'legitimize' Bannon with meeting
5 hours 58 min ago
Trump: Anti-Semitism 'has to stop'
6 hours 8 min ago
'Apprehension' at EPA after Scott Pruitt confirmed
4 hours 26 min ago
MaddowBlog: WH forced to reverse course on Trump's golfing
1 day 25 min ago
Deportation memos show stripping of immigrant protections
19 hours 20 min ago
CPAC organizer: There are boundaries to our invites
The most dangerous man in Trump's world?
What new NSA pick says about Trump
One month in: A day-by-day review of Trump's presidency
Mook: Russia can do to GOP what they did to Hillary

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL