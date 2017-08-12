MSNBC Live 08/12/17

Car appears to plow into crowd in Charlottesville

Fights erupted and multiple people were injured when a car plowed through a crowd Saturday as white nationalists and counter-protesters violently clashed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White nationalist rally turns violent in Charlottesville
5 hours 16 min ago
'Vile Bigotry': Trump, politicians condemn Virginia rally
Pastor pulled to safety at Charlottesville white nationalist march
5 hours 22 min ago
Richard Painter: ‘This is the face of Fascism in the U.S.’
4 hours 38 min ago
Trump aide Omarosa cases uproar at black journalists convention
Trump to Guam: 'We're with you 1000%'
Rare look at books may explain Trump's fear
European leaders: Trump is 'obsessed with Obama'
Bush lawyer: Gorka should be fired for Tillerson comments
Trump: ‘Big trouble’ if North Korea attacks Guam

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL