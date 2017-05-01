Morning Joe 05/01/17

Can Republicans meet in the middle on health care?

The Morning Joe panel discusses the politics of repealing Obamacare and whether the House GOP can find common ground. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

VP Pence: Tax plan may increase deficit
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
19 hours 47 min ago
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is a "pathological liar"
21 hours 3 min ago
Remembering the L.A. riots, 25 years later
20 hours 17 min ago
Trump slams the media in campaign-style 100 day rally
1 day 11 hours ago
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote
23 hours 35 min ago
Russian pro-democracy movement resists Putin
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
100 days in, POTUS misses his old life

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL