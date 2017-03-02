MSNBC Live 03/02/17

Can get into 'a lot of trouble' for lying under oath

Richard Painter, Former WH Ethics Lawyer under George W. Bush, says he is concerned the Trump administration is not taking the threat of Russian espionage seriously. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations
Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions
Sen. King: Very serious to charge Sessions with perjury
4 hours 9 min ago
How Putin's biggest backer turned biggest enemy
17 hours 52 min ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for AG Sessions to resign
6 hours 5 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump's claims about Yemen raid run into conflicting evidence
House Republican suggests Sessions should recuse himself
'I have not met with any Russians,' Sessions says
Senator Franken: Sessions should recuse himself
Did AG Sessions commit perjury?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL