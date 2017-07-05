MSNBC Live 07/05/17

CA Sec. State: Won’t ‘legitimize’ Trump’s ‘debunked’ voter...

California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla says he’s denied Trump’s voter commission access to the data it has requested because it’s an invasion of privacy and vulnerable to hacking by Russians. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After N. Korea missile test, what does Kim Jon-Un really want?
What are U.S. options for dealing with North Korea?
8 hours 49 min ago
CA Sec. State: Won't 'legitimize' Trump's 'debunked' voter fraud claim
1 hour 22 min ago
State Dept. gears moving slowly, frustrating Tillerson
Senator renews calls for Russia sanctions
8 hours 11 min ago
Trump faces 'uncomfortable conversations' at G20 summit
Leaders look to Trump to reaffirm NATO support
Mika: Christie beach trip a sign of arrogance, not defiance
Trump's America: Tracking the president's promises
The Trump-Russia crisis: A timeline in breaking news

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL