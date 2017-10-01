PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 10/01/17

Brothers in Arms

Join Rev. Al as he chats with Alejandro Danois, Dave Zirin, and Adalius Thomas about the aftermath of last weeks #TakeAKnee demonstration in sports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

San Juan mayor responds to Trump
23 hours 26 min ago
Fact Check: Who really benefits from Trump's tax plan?
1 day 18 hours ago
After hurricanes, has Trump ignored the U.S. Virgin Islands?
23 hours 19 min ago
Bertrand: Russians wanted to 'sow chaos' in 2016
23 hours 35 min ago
The real reason Tom Price resigned?
1 day 11 hours ago
Press: We need tax reform, this is not tax reform
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
U.S. 'probing' dialogue with North Korea, Tillerson says
Trump touts Puerto Rico response as mayor begs for help
Does Roy Moore victory expose the true GOP base?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL