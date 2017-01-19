Morning Joe 01/19/17

Breaking down the global challenges Trump faces

Richard Haass joins Morning Joe to discuss his article in the Wall Street Journal, "Don't Make Any Sudden Moves, Mr. Trump." The panel explains how Trump should handle the situations that await him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

The beginning of Obama’s rallying cry ‘Yes We Can’

