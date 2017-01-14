MSNBC Live 01/14/17

Branding the problem with Obamacare?

While the incoming Trump administration wants to repeal Obamacare, most Republicans want to keep the popular parts of the law in place. The Atlantic’s Olga Khazan breaks down why branding may be the real problem behind the affordable care act. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
18 hours 6 min ago
Some members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
6 hours 48 min ago
Obama remembers 'biggest disappointment' as president
Trump: The FBI was "very nice" to Clinton
20 hours 17 min ago
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
18 hours 19 min ago
Obama's speechwriters share favorite moments
Flynn spoke to Russian amb. on day of U.S. retaliation
Democrats furious at FBI Director James Comey
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race
Blumenthal: Americans deserve more info from briefings

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL