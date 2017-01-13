For the Record with Greta 01/13/17

Blumenthal: Americans Deserve More Info From Classified Briefings

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, says much of the information presented to Congress in recent classified briefings on Russian hacking could easily be related to the American people. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
O'Donnell: 'You did not lose your country'
20 hours 12 min ago
How do you keep the popular parts of Obamacare?
4 hours 17 min ago
Steve Harvey meets Trump at Trump Tower
4 hours 57 min ago
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race
6 hours 38 min ago
Lester Holt talks to Obama on last Air Force One trip
Clinton advisor: Comey 'needs to get his house in order'
The humility of POTUS and FLOTUS
Is Trump backing himself into a corner?
Ethics official: Trump's divestment plan inadequate

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL