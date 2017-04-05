MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 04/05/17

Bloom: Trump defending Bill O'Reilly 'disgusting'

Attorney Lisa Bloom and The New York Times' Michael Schmidt join Kate Snow to discuss President Trump's defense of Bill O'Reilly, as the Fox News Channel host faces harassment allegations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon removed from WH National Security Council
6 hours 6 min ago
Trump condemns Syrian attack, shifts blame to Obama
11 hours 26 min ago
POTUS hovers under 40% in latest approval polls
11 hours 47 min ago
Maddow: Scandalized Trump camp pushes distractions
20 hours 7 min ago
Trump hides signing of unpopular legislation
20 hours 47 min ago
Kaine: Prosecute Assad for war crimes
Ivanka Trump: When I disagree with my father he knows it
Maddow obtains apparent EPA regulation memos
Trump recalls election win... to group of Clinton supporters
Lawrence to Bill O'Reilly: Sue me too

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL