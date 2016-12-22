MSNBC Live 12/22/16

Bill Nye talks Trump EPA, Energy Secy. picks

Scientist Bill Nye joins to discuss Donald Trump's picks to lead State, EPA and Energy departments, and why some are concerned over their climate views. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway named counselor to the president
11 hours 27 min ago
Trump picks Sean Spicer as Press Secretary
6 hours 24 min ago
Jeh Johnson: 'You can't deport 11 million'
22 hours 27 min ago
Trump Dr.: 'If something happens, it happens'
20 hours 48 min ago
NC Rep. on HB2: We will keep fighting
9 hours 50 min ago
ACA enrollment spikes as GOP plans repeal
Rep. to GOP: Don't mistake margin for mandate
More GOP'ers favor Putin than Obama: poll
Trump still defensive over popular vote loss
Joe: GOP won't win 2020 if ACA is repealed

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL