The Beat With Ari Melber 10/02/17

Big and Rich on Vegas Shooting: “We Shall Overcome”

Country stars Big Kenny and John Rich join Ari Melber to discuss the Las Vegas shooting that left at least 59 dead and over 500 injured. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Shocked Las Vegas shooter's brother: 'He was just a guy'
8 hours 34 min ago
Las Vegas shooter had history of gambling
9 hours 13 min ago
Brother of shooter says there were no warning signs
11 hours 7 min ago
Confirmed photos of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock
9 hours 26 min ago
Popping of gunfire in Las Vegas caught on camera
Las Vegas shooting is deadliest in recent U.S. history
Las Vegas Sheriff: Shooter had 'an excess of 10 rifles'
Rep. Lieu: Kushner needs to lose security clearance
San Juan mayor responds to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL