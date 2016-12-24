MSNBC Live 12/24/16

Best, worst films at the box office this holiday

Film critic for The Boston Globe, Ty Burr, weighs in on what movies you should see this holiday season, and which ones you should skip. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and Trump)
1 day 13 hours ago
Nephew of Berlin truck attack suspect arrested
Joe: Democratic Party has ‘collapsed’
1 day 3 hours ago
NORAD helps children track Santa
2 hours 4 min ago
The best and worst political moments of 2016
1 day 16 hours ago
Trump on Nukes: ‘Let it be an arms race’
What Trump might not expect once in office
NBC: Actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack
Berlin terror suspect killed in Italy
An inauguration free of A-list celebrities

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL