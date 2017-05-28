PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 05/28/17

Barbershop Books: bringing reading to every child

This week Rev. Al visited Alvin Irby who has started a movement of getting boys of color to read while they get a nice shape-up in the barber’s chair. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

