MSNBC Live 04/09/17

Baltimore police ‘moving forward’ with reforms

A federal judge rebuffs the Trump administration’s attempt to stop Obama-era police reforms in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray. Police Commissioner Kevin Davis responds. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Does Trump have a foreign policy doctrine?
8 hours 47 min ago
Haley: We don’t see peace in Syria with Assad
Graham: Assad saying "F you" to Trump
Rallies ramp up to demand Trump taxes
8 hours 28 min ago
Rep. on Syria: "Nation hasn't learned its lesson" from Iraq
10 hours 3 min ago
Can Dems win over Trump voters?
Maddow: Trump is using military force without policy
Why Jared Kushner is pushing for White House power
Does Trump have a plan in Syria?
Is it Bannon vs. Kushner in the White House?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL