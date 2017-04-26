04/26/17

Arkansas City Eyes Economic Boost From Trump's Infrastructure...

A small town in Arkansas is hoping for a rebound with President Trump’s infrastructure plan. MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Russians behind Flynn's foreign payments
14 hours 49 min ago
Joe: Trump had correct response to federal judge's ruling
4 hours 36 min ago
Here's what you should do during a nuclear attack
House Oversight may subpoena White House
14 hours 14 min ago
Sharpton: Sanders' message fell flat with black voters
4 hours 59 min ago
Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
Will Michael Flynn go to jail?
Why did Germany invite Ivanka to the W20 forum?
Limbaugh slams Trump for 'caving' on border wall
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'It's un-American'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL