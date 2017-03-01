MSNBC Live 03/01/17
Are Trump's words resonating with immigrants?
Astrid Silva, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, discusses Donald Trump speech and how, in her eyes, his actions and words are opposite. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Are Trump's words resonating with immigrants?
Beschloss: Sense of history would help Trump
Trump travel ban hard to justify with facts
Trump tries to shift blame for Yemen mission
Democrats on new footing in the Trump era
Maddow: Trump disconnected from own policies
Murphy: Trump unrestrained by cabinet advice
Schumer: Trump actions contradict his words
Trump Russia inquiry faces challenges
Rep. Schiff: 'I'm Skeptical' Of Trump...
Waters, Engel Talk About How They Will...
Maxine Waters Won't Attend Trump Address
Aunt of Syrian Toddler Who Washed Ashore...
Mika: We need real speech pushing back...
Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
Many avenues for Trump Russia investigation
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Trump mysteries less odd from Russia vantage
White House denials raise new questions
Wilbur Ross at nexus of Trump Russian deal
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
U.S. News on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
McCaskill: I hope last night was a new...
RNC Chair: Trump spoke to average American
Cruz: I thought it was a very positive,...
Pelosi says 'bait-and-switch speech' had...
Schumer: We will see no plan on...
Mika to VP Pence: Is the war on the media...
Pence: It was a great speech, a great...
Mika: This would have been a good...
Whitford: We are living in some bad writing
Reiner on Trump's speech: It was cringe...
Griffin: he just says one hateful thing...
Moore: we are witnessing new chapter in...
Bill Maher weighs in on Trump
Beschloss: Sense of history would help Trump
Maria Teresa Kumar: Immigrant communities...
Trump travel ban hard to justify with facts
Sen. Booker: Many Trump policies a...
Trump tries to shift blame for Yemen mission
Hugh Hewitt: Trump set himself for a big...
Democrats on new footing in the Trump era
Politics
Many avenues for Trump Russia investigation
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Trump mysteries less odd from Russia vantage
The split of the Democratic Party: Bernie...
Trump: I haven't called Russia in 10 years
How can Dems channel town hall energy?
The town halls are working
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald...
Angry town hall crowds confront GOP
Lewandowski counters Trump voter fraud claim
Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with...
Trump voters tweet regret
Roger Stone: I have no contacts in Russia
Chris: Trump stop looking in rear-view mirror
Does Sarandon still think Trump may bring...
Russia disrupts democracy
Pres. Trump hates leaks but candidate...
Trump aides had repeated contact with...
DCCC on special election opportunity: Meh
Can Americans get an impartial Trump inquiry?
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Pence: It was a great speech, a great...
Mika to VP Pence: Is the war on the media...
McCaskill: I hope last night was a new...
RNC Chair: Trump spoke to average American
Cruz: I thought it was a very positive,...
Pelosi says 'bait-and-switch speech' had...
Schumer: We will see no plan on...
Mika: This would have been a good...
GOP senator: National security number one...
Tom Perez: We need an 'every zip code'...
Trump grades himself, says his messaging...
Democractic mayor shares his hopes for...
Mika: We need real speech pushing back...
Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
Trump approval at 50 percent in new poll
Joe: Trump doesn't need Bannon to make him...
Deconstruction or stitching together? What...
What tone will Trump strike tonight?
Morning Joe EP celebrates Oscars at home...
Democratic senator: I haven't seen an...
Rachel Maddow
Trump Russia inquiry faces challenges
Schumer: Trump actions contradict his words
Maddow: Trump disconnected from own policies
Murphy: Trump unrestrained by cabinet advice
Trump tries to shift blame for Yemen mission
Trump travel ban hard to justify with facts
Democrats on new footing in the Trump era
Beschloss: Sense of history would help Trump
Wilbur Ross at nexus of Trump Russian deal
White House denials raise new questions
Trump mysteries less odd from Russia vantage
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Many avenues for Trump Russia investigation
Trump admin spikes report that undercuts ban
GOP intel chairs push media for Trump: WaPo
Trump spins media with GOP intel chairs: WaPo
Trump's loose talk a clean-up chore for staff
Sometimes politicians make news at town halls
Is the Trump admin stupid or nefarious?
Trump indifference reckless, dangerous