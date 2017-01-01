MSNBC Live 01/01/17

Are couriers the future for government communication?

Carrie Lukas, the Managing Director of the Independent Women’s Forum, and Jonathan Alter, a columnist for The Daily Beast, weigh in on the future of cybersecurity as Donald Trump casts doubt on the intelligence regarding Russian hacking of the DNC. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

