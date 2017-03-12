MSNBC Live 03/12/17

Are conspiracy theories now mainstream?

Do conspiracy theories threaten to undermine the foundations of democracy? Paul Musgrave from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Rob Brotherton, author of "Suspicious Minds" join to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

