03/29/17

Watch April Ryan’s First Question to Spicer After ‘Road Kill’...

April Ryan, reporter for the American Urban Radio Networks, asks Press Secretary Sean Spicer about the role of Representative Nunes and the controversy around him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'What is wrong with him?': Morning Joe on Spicer
6 hours 59 min ago
Watch April Ryan's first question to Spicer after confrontation
56 min 19 sec ago
Fired US attorney at nexus of multiple Trump scandals
Trump begins looking to Democrats for help
6 hours 44 min ago
Trump WH lesson: Seek factual information elsewhere
16 hours 11 min ago
Sanders: The Democratic Party needs a top down overhaul
4 hours 37 min ago
Fmr. CIA Acting Dir. on Nunes: 'It feels like a cover-up'
15 hours 9 min ago
Cyprus helping US in Manafort finances investigations
15 hours 19 min ago
WH denies trying to stop testimony in Russia probe
Spicer battles with veteran reporter

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL