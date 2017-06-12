MSNBC Live 06/12/17

Appeals Court Rules Against Trump's Travel Ban

A second federal appeals court says President Trump's travel ban discriminates based on nationality and exceeded his presidential authority. NBC's Pete Williams reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's revised travel ban blocked again by appeals court
AG Jeff Sessions agrees to testify in public
Morning Joe: Trump supporters divided on his approach
9 hours 12 min ago
Remembering the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting
1 hour 45 min ago
Trump's businesses may lead to his undoing: Report
7 hours 46 min ago
Matthews: I think we're at a point lower than we imagined
2 days 19 hours ago
MaddowBlog: A 'track record for lying" could pose challenge for Trump
Rep. Ted Lieu: Sessions should resign
Will Russia hack U.S. elections again?
Tracking President Trump's visits to Trump properties

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL