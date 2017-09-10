MSNBC Live 09/10/17

Anatomy of a Hurricane Reporting Scene on TV

NBC News’ Kerry Sanders shows how he and his crew are staying safe while broadcasting compelling live shots covering Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

