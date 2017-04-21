MSNBC Live 04/21/17

Analysis: What Are the Chances of a Government Shutdown?

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell and Kasie Hunt report on how Congress is expected to handle the government’s looming funding deadline, and whether it will face another shutdown. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Report shows Russian govt role in US election
19 hours 9 min ago
Sessions: I 'wasn't diminishing' federal judge or Hawaii
4 hours 58 min ago
Fmr. Nat'l Security Advisor: Iran 'complying' with nuclear deal
4 hours 29 min ago
Evan McMullin: I believe I will run again
3 hours 2 min ago
MaddowBlog: Why Trump's quiet meeting with former Colombian presidents matters
5 hours 29 min ago
Excess Trump cash pairs with big donor access
Here's why the chances of a gov't shutdown just went up
Take a look inside the immigration crackdown
Watch O'Reilly sexual harassment accusers speak out
Waters: What we're experiencing with Trump is 'abnormal'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL