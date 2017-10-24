MSNBC Live 10/24/17

Analysis: Sen. Corker on why Trump is 'debasing' the country

After a morning tweet feud with President Trump, GOP Sen. Bob Corker told reporter that he thinks Trump is 'debasing' the country by continuing to "lie." MSNBC analysts discuss how the escalating feud between Trump and Corker could impact Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Corker: Trump is 'debasing' the country by lying
1 hour 17 min ago
#AlertTheDaycareStaff: Trump & Corker's AM Tweet feud
2 hours 18 min ago
U.S. soldiers were likely set-up for Niger ambush
10 hours 59 min ago
'Respect & Dignity': Gold Star father calls on Trump, Kelly
3 hours 54 min ago
Lawrence: 'The worst thing we know about John Kelly'
12 hours 11 min ago
Holder: 'Our democracy is under attack'
Trump awards Medal of Honor during Gold Star feud
NYT: Bill O’Reilly settled harassment claim for $32M
Lawrence rewrites Fox News segment on John Kelly
Maxine Waters: Kelly owes grieving widow an apology

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL