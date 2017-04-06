MSNBC Live 04/06/17

Analysis: Rep. Nunes Steps Aside from Russia Probe

NBC’s Kristen Welker and Chris Jansing report on the implications behind the House Intelligence Committee chairman’s decision to temporarily step down from the Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

