MSNBC Live 05/15/17

Analysis: Appeals Court Hears Travel Ban Arguments

NBC’s Pete Williams reports on what questions will be answered during the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump’s travel ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: 'This is a constitutional crisis'
6 hours 2 min ago
Morning Joe fact-checks Kellyanne Conway
3 hours 44 min ago
Fmr. Chief of Staff has doubts about WH shake up
4 hours 21 min ago
Appeals court hears travel ban arguments
1 hour 11 min ago
Fmr. Press Secy: Shouldn't have to choose between no answers and false answers
4 hours 35 min ago
SCOTUS turns down North Carolina voting rights case
Harvard professor calls for Trump impeachment
Mika: 'The institutions of our government are under assault'
John Dean: Nixon, Trump 'both authoritarian personalities'
Inside the Dem strategy to win back the House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL