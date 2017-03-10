MSNBC Live 03/10/17

American Nurses Association: 'We're really concerned' about AHCA

American Nurses Association President Pamela Cipriano tells MSNBC's Ali Velshi she believes the proposed tax subsidies of the AHCA will make it difficult to afford health care. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fmr. Comm. Dir.: Trump Transition "was aware" of Flynn's lobbying work
5 hours 9 min ago
DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for jobs report
5 hours 48 min ago
Rep: Health care bill will be "great flip-flop" in history
7 hours 9 min ago
Secy of State continues to be 'elbowed out' of top meetings
7 hours 17 min ago
US added 235,000 jobs in February
6 hours 21 min ago
HHS Secy say CBO is "woefully under performing"
Signs of continuing Russia influence in US raise alarm
MSNBC Legal Unit obtains Trump ethics emails
WA AG: We beat travel ban once, we'll do it again
McConnell on Mexico paying for wall: 'Uh, no'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL