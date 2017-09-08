All In with Chris Hayes 09/08/17

All In Miami follow up

As we learned when All In traveled to Miami last year this city floods a lot even when it's not raining. Chris Hayes follows up with Mayor Phil Levine and Politico reporter Marc Caputo. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

FEMA: Irma is going to devastate Florida
3 hours 4 min ago
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
1 hour 26 min ago
The best and worst case scenario for Irma
2 hours 9 sec ago
Miami must deal with climate change 'reality'
1 hour 45 min ago
White House: Take Irma seriously, stay out of danger
3 hours 27 min ago
WaPo: Mueller wants to talk to White House aides
Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law
FL Gov. tells people in evacuation zones to get out
Marco Island, Naples could face direct hit from Irma
Maddow: New Russia contact revealed by Trump Jr.

