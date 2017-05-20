MSNBC Live 05/20/17

A "witch hunt?" Rep. Reed says people trying to "take pres. down"

GOP Congressman Tom Reed gives his approval to Bob Mueller, the newly-christened special prosecutor, and discusses how his independence will likely vindicate the president.

Chris Matthews: Potential for a Trump catastrophe

