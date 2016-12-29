MSNBC Live 12/29/16

A look back at the life of Debbie Reynolds

Actress Debbie Reynolds made her way to stardom at the age of 19 with "Singin' in the Rain." Fandango's Nikki Novak and MSNBC's Chris Jansing discuss Reynolds' life in Hollywood. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
12 hours 48 min ago
Trump contradicts himself on transition
15 hours 37 min ago
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
4 hours 33 min ago
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
14 hours 16 min ago
2016 deadly for police, new stat shows
3 hours 3 min ago
How fake news affects public opinion
Trump wants to pen own inaugural speech
The Nixonian ways of Donald Trump
Trump does 180 on Obama after tweet slam
The “food stamp fraud” farce

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL