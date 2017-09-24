PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 09/24/17

A Closer Look: Activism in Sports

Join Rev. Al Sharpton as he sits with Jason Reid and former NBA Player Craig Hodges to discuss the rise of political activism in sports, which starts with kneeling. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Stevie Wonder: 'I'm taking a knee for America'
Warriors won't visit WH after Trump disinvites Curry
Schumer: Statue of Liberty is our symbol, not that 'damned' wall
Michelle Obama vows to continue fight for girls education
Clinton: Trump is 'worse than I thought he would be'
22 hours 56 min ago
Trump: Fire football players who 'disrespect the flag'
Trump wants to cut U.S. foreign aid
Clinton: Russian meddling 'should terrify every American'
Can single-payer plan savings make up for higher taxes?
GOP Rep.: New health bill would cause years of fighting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL