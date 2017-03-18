MSNBC Live 03/18/17

A betrayal of confidence in the Marines

Co-founder of “Not In My Marine Corps,” Erin Kirk-Cuomo, discusses the overlooked culture of sexual harassment in the U.S. Marines and how her advocacy group is addressing this endemic issue. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

