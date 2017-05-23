05/23/17

8 and 18-Year-old Among Dead in Manchester Attack

Twenty two people are dead and 59 are injured in the suicide bombing attack in Manchester, England. NBC's Matt Bradley reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'Lovely young student,' 8-year-old among victims
Police raid home possibly linked to Manchester attack
2 hours 25 min ago
DNI won't confirm Trump asked to push back on Russia probe
Rep. Swalwell: 'So chilling' Ex-CIA chief warned Russia
1 hour 34 min ago
Has Trump WH tried to influence Russia probe?
4 hours 9 min ago
Joe: You can start calling this a scandal now
Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle investigation become evidence
Sen. McCaskill: Trump needs to speak to American Muslims
Why did Michael Flynn take the 5th?
Sen. Van Hollen calls Trump budget 'fraudulent accounting'

