Andrea Mitchell Reports 05/18/17

1 Dead, Multiple Injured After Car Hits Crowd in Times Square

A vehicle struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's Times Square. NBC's Andrea Mitchell reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Inside Trump's loyalty to Michael Flynn
6 hours 9 min ago
McCain: Another shoe drops in Russia probe every day
4 hours 55 min ago
DOJ appoints special counsel to take over Russia probe
18 hours 32 min ago
House Dems smash fundraising records ahead of midterms
Fmr. GOP Congressman: 'Donald Trump is done'
13 hours 51 min ago
What is obstruction of justice? And Why should Trump care?
Maddow: My 5 questions about the new special counsel
Former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes dead at 77
FBI vet: Mueller is 'America first,' unlike Trump WH
Maxine Waters: 'It's going to lead right to impeachment'

