MSNBC Live 02/13/17

'We know we don't stand alone'

Thousands of immigrants are expected to rally in Wisconsin to protest Trump's immigration ban. Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera Christine Neumann-Ortiz discusses with NBC's Ron Mott. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

