Andrea Mitchell Reports 08/09/17

'Trump Can't Change Nuclear Arsenal in Six Months'

Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Adviser under President Obama, not only criticized President Trump's plan to improve the U.S. nuclear arsenal but his handling of North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

