PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 09/24/17

#TakeAKnee

Rev. Al Sharpton discusses how Trump has made his racial divide problem so much worse with his recent comments about NFL Players, watch this clip to see what he has to say. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Stevie Wonder: 'I'm taking a knee for America'
Warriors won't visit WH after Trump disinvites Curry
Schumer: Statue of Liberty is our symbol, not that 'damned' wall
Michelle Obama vows to continue fight for girls education
Clinton: Trump is 'worse than I thought he would be'
22 hours 52 min ago
Trump: Fire football players who 'disrespect the flag'
Trump wants to cut U.S. foreign aid
Clinton: Russian meddling 'should terrify every American'
Can single-payer plan savings make up for higher taxes?
GOP Rep.: New health bill would cause years of fighting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL