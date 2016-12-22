Morning Joe First Look 12/22/16

'Hamilton' creator is AP's top entertainer of 2016

'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has been named the Associated Press' top entertainer of 2016. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway named counselor to the president
58 min 37 sec ago
Jeh Johnson: 'You can't deport 11 million'
11 hours 58 min ago
ACA enrollment spikes as GOP plans repeal
4 hours 36 min ago
Milk: We must ‘rise up’ against anti-LGBT laws
10 hours 53 min ago
Conway: New role is a weighty responsibility
58 min 37 sec ago
Trump still defensive over popular vote loss
Joe: GOP won't win 2020 if ACA is repealed
74 seconds of Trump saying (almost) nothing
N.C. fails to repeal restrictive 'bathroom bill'
The political winners and losers of 2016

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL