06/03/17

'Fear of Terror' Has Swept Over London, Says Witness

Days after Manchester and months after Westminster, a man who says he saw police cornering off a white van near London Bridge says people in the city have a sense that "something is wrong." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Two attacks in London called 'terrorist incidents' by police
Cell phone video captures reported gunfire at London market
2 hours 1 min ago
