Steve Kornacki is an MSNBC Host & Political Correspondent. On weekdays, Steve anchors the 4 PM hour of MSNBC Live and regularly fills in for Chris Matthews. For MSNBC’s 2016 coverage, Steve has consistently appeared in prime time on election nights, providing real-time analysis of voting patterns, exit polls, and electoral data.

Previously, he hosted the Monday edition of “MTP Daily,” “Up with Steve Kornacki” on Saturdays and Sundays 8-10 a.m. ET and was a co-host on MSNBC’s ensemble show “The Cycle.” Before that, he wrote for the New York Observer, covered Congress for Roll Call, and was the politics editor for Salon. Additionally, his book, which focuses on the political history of the 1990s, is due out in 2017.

Kornacki also spent three years in New Jersey, chronicling the state’s political world for a website and co-hosting a weekly show on News 12 New Jersey, a 24-hour cable news channel.

His work has also appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, New York Daily News, New York Post, Boston Globe, Daily Beast and at Capital New York, where he’s written a series of deeply-researched profiles of prominent New York political figures. He is a native of Groton, Mass. and graduated from Boston University.

Follow Steve Kornacki’s activity on msnbc.com.