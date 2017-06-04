06/04/17

Trump struggles to fill vacancies

The White House is reportedly struggling to recruit strong candidates who want to serve as President Trump's FBI director. Ari Melber and his panel get to The Point. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

12 arrested in London attacks as PM May vows to defeat terrorism
7 dead, 48 wounded in London attack; Police kill 3 suspects
Eyewitness describes acts of heroism during London attack
10 hours 21 min ago
Activists vow to fight back after Trump leaves Paris Agreement
9 hours 17 min ago
Could Trump’s response to London attacks lead to more conflict?
9 hours 54 min ago
London restaurant worker describes knife-wielding man entering eatery
22 hours 35 min ago
Cell phone video captures reported gunfire at London market
Will Elizabeth Warren run for president?
Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'
Why did Jared Kushner meet with Russian banker?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL