05/21/17

Trump's 'no apology' tour

In a swipe at former President Obama, President Trump's supporters hail his foreign trip as the "no apology" tour. But does a lack of accountability hinder his legitimacy as head of the government? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump tells Muslim leaders: 'Drive out' terrorists
Is Sheriff Clarke a fraud?
8 hours 16 min ago
Will Trump's speech sway a reluctant ally?
13 hours 46 min ago
Roger Ailes' legacy: From Nixon to FOX
7 hours 48 min ago
Unique problems demand new solutions for LGBT prisoners
6 hours 10 min ago
Why there's buzz about Melania Trump not wearing headscarf
Melhem: Trump lacks "intellectual heft" to reset diplomacy
Rev. Al: Don't let people distract us from real challenges
Trump gets royal treatment in Saudi Arabia
North Korea launches medium-range missile: White House

