06/11/17

Public database puts victims in potential danger

A database set up by the Trump administration to support victims of crimes by undocumented immigrants has put immigrant victims of abuse in potential danger. "Normal" or not? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sessions to appear before Senate Intel Committee
9 hours 36 min ago
Rep. Ted Lieu: Sessions should resign
9 hours 38 min ago
Will Russia hack U.S. elections again?
8 hours 38 min ago
Tracking President Trump's visits to Trump properties
Who decides the cost of prescription drugs?
2 days 3 hours ago
Ruhle: Trump's trillion dollar infrastructure plan not enough
Ellison: Trump is 'chief cheerleader' of intolerance
How close is Trump to obstruction charges?
Fmr. prosecutor: This is 'worse than Watergate'
Sen. Franken: Trump has 'devalued the presidency'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL