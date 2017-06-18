06/18/17

Media icons reflect on Watergate lessons

Dick Cavett, a TV talk show host who drew the personal ire of President Nixon, and legendary journalist and author Gay Talese discuss what the news was like during the Watergate era. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump being investigated — or not?
10 hours 55 min ago
Trump attorney: The president is not under investigation
Former rep.: Trump tweets are like Nixon tapes
8 hours 12 min ago
Are more Russian election hacks on the horizon?
10 hours 37 min ago
Sen. Rubio calls for "full and thorough" Russia investigation
Voter suppression accusations against GOP persist
Who's vindicated in the Cosby mistrial?
Georgia's special election is in its final stretch
Hung jury: Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial
Why key Trump players are lawyering up

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL