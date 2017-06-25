06/25/17

FEC commissioner: Feds must act on Russia meddling

Commissioner Ellen Weintraub calls on the FEC to do more to assure the American people that the threat of foreign entities is being taken seriously. She joins Ari Melber for an exclusive interview.

