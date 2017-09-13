The Beat With Ari Melber 09/13/17

The Beat with Ari Melber 9/13/17

New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
2 hours 13 min ago
Schumer, Pelosi: Trump agreed to help Dreamers – without wall
3 hours 5 min ago
Sanders: Medicare for all 'isn't a government takeover'
4 hours 33 min ago
Huckabee Sanders calls for journalist to be fired
4 hours 17 min ago
Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation
6 hours 5 min ago
Trump FEMA nominee out after NBC questions record
Trump’s White House has made a slew of awkward typos
Congress to Trump: Denounce hate groups
Matthews: Mueller now targeting Flynn Jr.
Clinton blames Sanders, Comey for election loss

