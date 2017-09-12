The Beat With Ari Melber 09/12/17

The Beat with Ari Melber 9/12/17

A nightly news and politics show hosted by Ari Melber, Chief Legal Correspondent for MSNBC. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia used Facebook to foment unrest over immigrants in U.S.
4 hours 22 min ago
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda
4 hours 11 min ago
Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
6 hours 3 min ago
Trump exposed for lie about sketchy business partner
4 hours 39 min ago
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on Facebook
3 hours 40 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL