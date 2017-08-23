Morning Joe 08/23/17

With speech, Trump hurts himself more with GOP

During his Tuesday speech in Phoenix, President Trump rehashed his Charlottesville remarks, discussed controversial sheriff Joe Arpaio, and again, he called out the news media. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hillary Clinton in her own words
1 hour 31 min ago
Joe: Arizona rally was Trump at his worst
2 hours 1 min ago
Lawrence fact checks Trump rally in real-time
9 hours 39 min ago
NYT: Trump attacked McConnell on Russia investigation
11 hours 1 min ago
Trump adviser Carl Icahn mired in self-dealing scandal
10 hours 20 min ago
AZ Rep.: I wouldn't feel safe at Trump rally
Matthews: Can Trump heal the US when he stoked divisions?
Treasury Secretary's wife mocks Oregon woman's lack of wealth
Both Trump and Putin have Patriots Super Bowl rings now
CEO critical of Trump responds to angry backlash

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL